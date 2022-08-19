Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Decreases By 6.9%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Kearny Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $873.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 28.12%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 950.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 392,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

