Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.69

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.69 and traded as high as $111.84. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 1,465 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

