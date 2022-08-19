Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

About Sienna Senior Living

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

