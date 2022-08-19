Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SIEN stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sientra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

