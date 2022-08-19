Signata 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,652.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $8,652.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076591 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Signata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.