Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $11.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

