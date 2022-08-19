SingularityDAO (SDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.91 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $992,195.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074655 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

