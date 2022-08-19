SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $191.12 million and approximately $16.86 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,119.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00127155 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033382 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076657 BTC.
About SKALE Network
SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.
SKALE Network Coin Trading
