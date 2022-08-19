Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $108.12. 61,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 160.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

