SLR Investment (SLRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $15.75.

8/11/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $15.75.

8/4/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

8/3/2022 – SLR Investment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.

7/18/2022 – SLR Investment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.

7/4/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.06.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 797,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 127.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 242,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SLR Investment by 51.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

