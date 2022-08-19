SLR Investment (SLRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SLR Investment (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/15/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $15.75.
- 8/11/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/9/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $15.75.
- 8/4/2022 – SLR Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 8/3/2022 – SLR Investment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/25/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.
- 7/18/2022 – SLR Investment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/11/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.50.
- 7/4/2022 – SLR Investment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
