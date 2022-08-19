Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.