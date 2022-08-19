Sociall Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (SCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Sociall has a total market cap of $50,744.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Sociall is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

