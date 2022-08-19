Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $18.15. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 116,687 shares traded.

Sohu.com Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 303,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 100.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 164,521 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 136,421 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Sohu.com by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Further Reading

