Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $18.15. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 116,687 shares traded.
Sohu.com Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.38. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
