SolGold (LON:SOLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.95

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.95 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25), with a volume of 1926218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.26).

SolGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £481.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

