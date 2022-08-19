South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

