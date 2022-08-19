South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PVH were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $110,775,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

