South Dakota Investment Council Sells 31,970 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.19% of Associated Banc worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 280,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 156,208 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $15,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 92,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

