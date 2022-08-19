S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

