SparksPay Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $33,091.18 and $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000339 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000160 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,571,307 coins and its circulating supply is 11,690,133 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

