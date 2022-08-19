SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.