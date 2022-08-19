Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 644,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spire Global by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spire Global by 348.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

