Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 644,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spire Global by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 819,566 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spire Global by 348.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.