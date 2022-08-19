Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
Spire Global Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 644,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
