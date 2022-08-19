Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.