StackOs (STACK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,126.00

StackOs (STACK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StackOs has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. StackOs has a market cap of $6.63 million and $53,126.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00782822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
Buying and Selling StackOs
