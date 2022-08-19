Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) & EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Critical Comparison

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Standard BioTools and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.90%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Profitability

This table compares Standard BioTools and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -145.56% -154.59% -21.73% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -186.14% -50.36% -32.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard BioTools and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million 0.94 -$59.24 million ($2.11) -0.74 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 10.14 -$58.42 million ($2.25) -4.67

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard BioTools. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Standard BioTools on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.