Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.08 ($26.62).

Shares of STVN traded down €0.65 ($0.66) on Friday, reaching €16.56 ($16.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.10. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($29.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.10 and a 200-day moving average of €16.69.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth about $673,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

