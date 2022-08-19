Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$0.25

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:PGM opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.28.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

