StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.59.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

