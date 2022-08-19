StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,366,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

