StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.9 %

GHM stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Graham

Institutional Trading of Graham

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

