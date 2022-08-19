StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.3 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

