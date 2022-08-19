StockNews.com Lowers AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 729,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.