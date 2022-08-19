StockNews.com Upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to “Buy”

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.07. 774,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.