StockNews.com Upgrades Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.27 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

