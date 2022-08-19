Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 2,380 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE KKR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,539. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.