Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 269 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 346,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

