Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 4,907 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

