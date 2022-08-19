Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,709 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 220,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 66,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 52,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,172. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

