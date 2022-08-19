Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.43. 8,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,094. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average of $223.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

