Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 104.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 on Friday, hitting $163.08. 83,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

