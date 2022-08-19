Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 536,379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 135,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.3 %

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

NYSE:F traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,460,192. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

