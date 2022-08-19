Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $356,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Yum China by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.7 %

Yum China stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

