Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,039. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

