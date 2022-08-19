Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 670 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 4.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $159,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 322,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,356,000 after purchasing an additional 256,237 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

