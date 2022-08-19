Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.