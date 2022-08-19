Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,630 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $60,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,380. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

