Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 540 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $96,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,219. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.