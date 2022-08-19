Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $96,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,219. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

