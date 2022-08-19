SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$131,064.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 10,160 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$131,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,729,386.90.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE SOY opened at C$13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -228.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.63.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

