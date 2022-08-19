Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after buying an additional 1,331,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.