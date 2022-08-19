SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

